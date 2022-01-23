ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ray Wylie Hubbard Announces Star-Studded Collaboration Album ‘Co-Starring Too’

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVeuA_0dtdV2YC00

In 2020, Ray Wylie Hubbard made his Big Machine Records debut with the album Co-Starring. It was an album full of collaborations with a variety of artists ranging from Ashley McBryde to Ringo Starr. Fans loved seeing the songwriter and troubadour working with so many other artists. Now, he’s doing it again. Last week, Hubbard announced that he gathered another stable of talented musicians to bring us Co-Starring Too. It looks like it’s going to be another killer record.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ray Wylie Hubbard has been posting humorous short videos on his social media accounts. Those videos ended with him revealing yet names of his famous friends. Those videos also teased an important date: January 21st. Many of his fans immediately understood that Wylie Llama was hinting at a new collaborative album.

Then, on the above-mentioned date, Ray Wylie Hubbard announced that his fans were correct. He let everyone know that Co-Starring Too is coming. Additionally, he dropped the first single from the album that day, “Hellbent for Leather” featuring Steve Earle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K269pVBt86w

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ray Wylie Hubbard – Hellbent For Leather (Lyric Video) ft. Steve Earle (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K269pVBt86w)

Ray Wylie Hubbard on Co-Starring Too

Music Row ran a statement from Ray Wylie Hubbard about the upcoming record. “As a man of many friends, there were so very many people I just couldn’t get on the one project. So many people I wanted to do things with, but I just couldn’t. It stuck with me, and the more I thought about it, the more I thought ‘Why not make Co-Starring Too?’”

Hubbard went on to say, “When you’re lucky enough to have this kind of collaborative power, you’d be a fool to not tap in,” and Ray is no fool. Not only does he have a long list of incredibly talented friends, but he also has the power of a major label behind him now. He said that Scott Borchetta, head of Big Machine told him, “Whoever you’d like… What do you want to do?” He knew he couldn’t pass on the chance to make another collaborative project.

However, Ray Wylie Hubbard said that he didn’t just want to make this record because it would be fun to team up with a roster of stars. “…because of the pandemic, it lets a lot of people stay creative when it’s hard to get out on the road.”

Some Killer Collaborations

The combination of Ray Wylie Hubbard and Steve Earl on “Hellbent for Leather” is only the tip of the musical iceberg. Ray also tapped Willie Nelson to join him on “Stone Blind Horses” for the album. Additionally, Hubbard made the song “Fancy Boys” a Texas songwriter showcase. That track will feature Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, and Dalton Domino. However, “Naturally Wild” may be the most interesting collaboration on the album. For that song, Ray brought in Lizzie Hale from the band Halestorm and John 5, an out-of-this-world metal guitarist who has lent his ax to both Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, among others. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Stone Blind Horses (ft. Willie Nelson)

2. Groove (ft. Kevin Russell and the Shiny Soul Sisters)

3. Only a Fool (ft. The Bluebonnets)

3. Hellbent for Leather (ft. Steve Earle)

4. Naturally Wild (ft. Lzzy Hale and John 5)

5. Fancy Boys (ft. Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Dalton Domino)

6. Texas Wild Side (ft. The Last Bandoleros)

7. Till My Wheels Fall Off (ft. Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Cody Canada)

8. Pretty Reckless (ft. Wynonna Judd, Jaimee Harris, Charlie Sexton, and Gurf Morlix)

9. Ride or Die (ft. Ringo Starr, Lucas Hubbard, Steve Lukather, Eliza Gilkyson, Ann Wilson)

10. Desperate Man (ft. Band of Heathens)t

Co-Starring Too hits shelves and streaming platforms on March 18th via Big Machine Records.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Social Security Payments Worth $1,657 Go Out This Week: What to Know

Boosted social security COLA checks are set to be sent out to millions of Americans within the next two days. Checks will be sent out on January 26, for those that were born on or after the 21st. This will be the third round of social security COLA payments. The cost of living adjustment checks have been raised an average of $92, for a total of $1,657. Before, the average check amount was $1,565.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bestclassicbands.com

Jazz Fest 2022 Announces Star-Studded Lineup Led By The Who

They’ll be joined by a lengthy lineup that includes Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Boz Scaggs, Foo Fighters, Randy Newman, Jimmy Buffett, Melissa Etheridge, Willie Nelson, the Black Crowes, and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The festival, held at the Fairgrounds Race Course in New Orleans, spans two...
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opened Up About Ellen Corby’s Stroke

Ellen Corby played Grandma Walton for most of the nine-year run of The Waltons. However, her presence on the show diminished after the fifth season. Corby had a stroke during the filming of the episode titled “The Ferris Wheel” in season five. Then, she took some time off to recover. Later, she returned for the season six finale episode titled “Grandma Comes Home.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Scott Borchetta
Person
Lzzy Hale
Person
Steve Lukather
Person
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Person
Charlie Sexton
Person
James Mcmurtry
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Steve Earle
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Hayes Carll
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson Reaches Agreement with Ex-Husband for Montana Ranch

There has been an update in the Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce fallout. He now owns part of their Montana ranch. The 14-acre property will no longer be a full 14. Blackstock will be receiving 5% of the ranch. The two parties came to an agreement as they work out the details following their split. This latest turn of events is a bit of an update from an earlier story.
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Guaranteed Income Program: Do You Qualify for Up to $1,000?

At least 17 US states are offering a guaranteed income program with payments of up to $1,000. Overall, there are 35 different income programs. Read on to see if you qualify. First of all, every state has different requirements for its programs. Additionally, each state offers varying amounts. Sometimes, the amount even varies within the state. For example, New York City has offered $1,000 to hundreds of mothers that live in Washington Heights, Harlem, and Inwood. These monthly payments were made available in collaboration with The Bridge Project. This is NYC’s first-ever guaranteed income program. It was first launched in June 2021 to help low-income mothers. The payments can be used on whatever the recipient chooses. So, for all low-income mothers or expecting mothers in NYC, look into The Bridge Project. They’ll be adding another 500 people to their program in the coming months.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Machine Records#Raywylie#Javascript#Co Starring Too Music Row
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Question Finally Stumped Amy Schneider?

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider’s winning streak has officially ended at 40 games. Here’s the question that eventually got her. Schneider has been dominating Jeopardy! For weeks. She’s broken records, having the second-longest winning streak of all time. And while it’s sad to see her go, she’s definitely done a fantastic job.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: You ‘Can’t Tell From This Post’ But Vanessa Ray and Bridget Moynahan Do Like Each Other

Leave it to Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray to clarify that she and fellow cast member Bridget Moynahan do like one another. Even in this scene?. Apparently, Ray and Moynahan cross each others’ red lines in a scene from the CBS police drama. Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan while Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. They get involved in some heated debate that goes far beyond the calm, serene picture of them at the Reagan dinner table.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

378K+
Followers
39K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy