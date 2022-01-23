On getting outside in negative temps and how the birds are coping
By JohnL
adirondackalmanack.com
4 days ago
This week was a little more like winter should be, with snow a few days and very cold a few others. Tuesday was a bear about dark a light rain was falling with the temperature on twenty-eight which instantly froze on anything it hit and some of that was on my...
NORTHEAST FLORIDA — Cloudy skies and a few showers are expected Friday morning in some neighborhoods across Northeast Florida. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says by the afternoon we’ll reach the upper 50s in Jacksonville with Northerly winds from 5 to 10 mph. An arctic cold front...
We’ve had a bit of extreme cold already this winter, and there likely is much more on the way. That will be challenging for our backyard birds, but here are some things we can do to give them a boost:. Some common backyard birds, especially cavity nesters, will find...
Ice forms on the Saint Joseph River on Wednesday in South Bend. Cold temperatures will remain in the area Friday and Saturday, with highs of 18 and 20, respectively, according to the National Weather Service. But a warming trend begins Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 29. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 32, on Monday. The temperature continues to climb Tuesday, with a high near 40, but there is a 30% chance of rain, with rain and snow likely on Wednesday.
More in local news: Here's where the next $10 million in St. Joseph County COVID relief money could go
This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Going with the floe: Cold temps lead to ice on the St. Joseph River in South Bend
Comments / 0