On getting outside in negative temps and how the birds are coping

Ice forms on the Saint Joseph River on Wednesday in South Bend. Cold temperatures will remain in the area Friday and Saturday, with highs of 18 and 20, respectively, according to the National Weather Service. But a warming trend begins Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 29. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 32, on Monday. The temperature continues to climb Tuesday, with a high near 40, but there is a 30% chance of rain, with rain and snow likely on Wednesday. More in local news: Here's where the next $10 million in St. Joseph County COVID relief money could go This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Going with the floe: Cold temps lead to ice on the St. Joseph River in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO