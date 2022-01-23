ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley on Meat Loaf: 'He came out pretty fully formed'

 4 days ago

Recording artist Ellen Foley remembers how duet partner Meat Loaf's...

ETOnline.com

Meat Loaf's 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' Collaborator Ellen Foley Looks Back on His Legacy (Exclusive)

"He was always a star," Ellen Foley says of her friend, the late Meat Loaf. The legendary rock star, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday at the age of 74. Foley, who was one of Meat Loaf's longtime collaborators and worked with him on the hit single "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," reflects on their friendship and looks back at his legacy.
MUSIC
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

Singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of death...
MUSIC
wrtv.com

Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” has died at age 74. A family statement on...
MUSIC
WKYC

'Stop Right There!': Foley recalls epic duet with Meat Loaf

NEW YORK — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. “Stop Right There.” They were three words that defined a hit album. They also launched a career. Singer Ellen Foley belted out the famous warning to Meat Loaf about halfway through their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” the epic seduction song on his hit “Bat Out of Hell” album.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Meat Loaf said he made “pennies” for ‘Bat Out of Hell’

Bat Out of Hell is the fourth-biggest-selling album of all time worldwide, racking up a massive 44 million sales. However, despite the record’s phenomenal success, Meat Loaf said he was only paid “pennies”. In 2017, the legendary musician took to his Facebook page to hit out at...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Once Claimed He Tried to Push Prince Andrew in a Moat

The sad death of Meat Loaf on Thursday night at the age of 74 has seen tributes flood in from all corners of the globe, with many fans recalling seeing the “Bat Out of Hell” performer and their own interactions with the rock legend. Amid the mourning and remembrance from the entertainment world and beyond, one of the more colorful stories from a very colorful career has resurfaced: the time Meat Loaf got into a scrap with Prince Andrew. The incident reportedly happened in 1987 on the set of It’s a Royal Knockout, a one-off charity TV event in which members of...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

12 Meat Loaf Stories That Proved He Lived One Hell of a Life

When news broke that Meat Loaf had died at the age of 74, the stories started flooding social media. The singer and performer’s offstage life was just as bombastic and massive as the songs that made him so beloved. Away from the microphone, Meat, as he preferred to be called, experienced all sorts of wild times, from surviving a murder attempt by his own father to meeting Charles Manson to nearly beating up Prince Andrew. The Texas native lived his life as if he was an actor playing various characters: the benevolent softball coach, the oddball collector of rubber ducks, and the steadfast believer in ghosts. Ahead, we’ve collected some of the most interesting and unforgettable stories from Meat Loaf’s life — with the caveat that he admittedly loved to embellish the truth, or just outright lie, when telling tales — that encompass his larger-than-life existence.
CELEBRITIES
classicfm.com

Meat Loaf’s isolated vocals on ‘Two Out Of Three’ show the powerful virtuoso he was

As the world farewells one of the most iconic voices of our age, we’re in awe of one particular track. A rock icon passed away on Thursday night, 20 January. American singer Michael Lee Aday, better known by his stage name Meat Loaf, was renowned for his powerful, wide-ranging voice, and songs of both monstrous orchestrations, and unique intimacy.
MUSIC
