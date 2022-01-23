ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permits To Soon Be Required For Backcountry Camping In Rocky Mountain National Park

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park will soon require permits for backcountry camping. The new system takes effect March 2 at 8 a.m., RMNP announced last week.

(credit CBS)

By visiting recreation.gov, campers can book a reservation and pay for it online for dates between May 1 and Oct. 31. Permits will need to be picked up at a Wilderness Office in the park to ensure the reservation is activated.

Call the Rocky Mountain National Park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit www.nps.gov/romo for more information.

Campground reservations can be made on recreation.gov up to six months in advance. Reservations for Memorial Day weekend and the July 4 weekend are being accepted now.

