ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: Why I voted for these 10 players

By Ken Davidoff
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame writers’ ballot might very well be the most fascinating and polarizing such referendum in the museum’s history. This week, ahead of the results being announced Tuesday, The Post’s Ken Davidoff will break down the many issues and debates in play before revealing his ballot.

Contemplate the narrative that the Baseball Hall of Fame is constructing for itself in real time:

“For its first 115 years or so, the grand old game was played, generally, by gentlemen of the highest moral fiber. Then, inexplicably, a swarm of rapscallions descended upon the scene and threatened the sport’s very integrity.”

Do we really think that the people competing in Major League Baseball collectively suffered a sportsmanship swan dive beginning in the late 1980s? Or is the illegal performance-enhancing drugs era a function not of character, but rather technology? Mike Schmidt and the late Bob Gibson, both long ago enshrined in Cooperstown, are among those self-aware and clear-eyed enough to concede that they very well might have tried steroids had they been easily accessible in their playing days.

That concern dominated my thoughts as I filled out this quite consequential 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot, the results of which will be announced Tuesday evening on the MLB Network. Here’s where I landed:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lqdcz_0dtdQCOq00
Barry Bonds

1. Barry Bonds

He is the first (alphabetically) of four highly accomplished players who find themselves in their 10th and final shot with the writers, and gosh, what impact does it have on the game’s primary museum to not include the undisputed home run king in its Plaque Gallery? Unlike hit king Pete Rose, also not there, Bonds never received any discipline for his alleged usage of illegal PEDs, let alone being banned permanently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwV4K_0dtdQCOq00
Roger Clemens

2. Roger Clemens

Bonds’ partner in crime, so to speak, as 1) the two men faced similar levels of illegal PED scrutiny without ever being found guilty of anything; 2) Clemens is arguably the pitching equivalent of Bonds; and 3) this is The Rocket’s last shot here. He’s an all-timer, regardless of how he achieved it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfHRy_0dtdQCOq00
Todd Helton

3. Todd Helton

The first baseman’s major controversy, a minor matter compared to the two names above him, is that he played all of his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Nevertheless, the lifetime Rockie performed well enough (a 133 OPS+ and a massive peak from 2000 through 2004) to silence such doubts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUxzz_0dtdQCOq00
Andruw Jones

4. Andruw Jones

If the center fielder retired after his age-30 season, 2007, he probably would be off this ballot and in the Hall already. Instead, he fell off a cliff his final five years, after he left the Braves; he is trending the right way in his fifth year of eligibility. I say, let’s honor his pre-cliff run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iPkA_0dtdQCOq00
David Ortiz

5. David Ortiz

Putting aside the illegal PED issue (he failed only the 2003 survey test, which really shouldn’t matter for these purposes), you can examine his regular-season statistics and wonder if he merits a coveted slot on this maximum-10 ballot. Once you factor in his postseasons, though — a .289/.404/.543 slash line and three rings with the Red Sox — he should be a slam dunk. Based on Ryan Thibodaux’s tracking, Ortiz ranks as the most likely player here to be elected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T88Gg_0dtdQCOq00
Manny Ramirez

6. Manny Ramirez

It is the Hall of Fame, right? How many players of his era were more famous than Manny Being Manny? For good reason, too, as one of the most accomplished and dramatic hitters of his era. As for his two suspensions for violating baseball’s illegal PED protocols, well…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Gv3_0dtdQCOq00
Alex Rodriguez

7. Alex Rodriguez

….to all of the writers who complain that the Hall hasn’t provided guidance on how to deal with illegal PEDs, I submit that the Hall provided all the guidance we’ll ever need when it sprinted to induct retired commissioner Bud Selig through the Today’s Era Committee. Selig, as Brewers owner, was found guilty of violating baseball’s collective bargaining agreement thrice for colluding with his fellow lords of the manor to suppress free agency, a crime far more damaging than drug usage. Hence A-Rod, found guilty only once, merits my vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2t2T_0dtdQCOq00
Scott Rolen

8. Scott Rolen

One of the top third basemen of his era on both sides of the ball. It’s looking quite good for the fifth-year candidate to eventually gain entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1Uf9_0dtdQCOq00
Curt Schilling

9. Curt Schilling

As much as I disagree with his defenders who claim that he’s a victim of “politics” — no principled conservative would endorse any of his hateful messages — I disagree more with my fellow voters who punish him for his toxicity. When he whiffs in his final shot here, as looks very likely, it will reflect more poorly on the Hall than on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lepng_0dtdQCOq00
Sammy Sosa

10. Sammy Sosa

The fourth member of the last-chance group, he never has gained any serious traction, partly because of the illegal PED suspicions and partly because a deep dive into components like his on-base percentage and defense don’t help. I support him because of his monster peak from 1993 through 2002, and his good cheer during his 1998 home run chase.

Close calls: Andy Pettitte and Gary Sheffield, both on my ballot last year, left to make room for Big Papi and A-Rod. Perhaps they’ll return next year.

On deck: Because at least four and quite possibly five of my choices will be gone from the 2023 ballot, could that leave room for worthy considerations Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Jeff Kent and Billy Wagner?

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Watch The Moment David Ortiz Found Out He Had Been Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got a very important phone call on Tuesday night, letting him know that he is now a Baseball Hall of Famer. Big Papi was pretty pumped to receive that call. Ortiz was in the Dominican Republic surrounded by family and friends — including former Boston teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez — when he received the news from Jack O’Connell of the BBWAA. “I’m calling you from Cooperstown, New York to let you know that the baseball writers have elected you to the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” O’Connell told Ortiz. With that, Ortiz threw his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Abreu
Person
Gary Sheffield
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Todd Helton
Person
Andruw Jones
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Mike Schmidt
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Billy Wagner
Person
Jeff Kent
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Scott Rolen
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Manny Ramirez
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
Sportico

Ortiz Says It’s Hard to Believe Bonds, Clemens Not in Hall. He’s Right

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Todd Helton, David Ortiz, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Sammy Sosa — My ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Hall of Fame is now right where it wanted to be in 2014, when it changed the eligibility for players on the writer’s ballot from 15 years to 10. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa, stars of Major League Baseball’s so-called steroid era, are now off the Baseball Writers of America Association ballot five years before they otherwise would have been. For the 10th consecutive year, the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Major League Baseball#Cooperstown#The Mlb Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz join; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling in final year

The ballot for the 2022 BBWAA Baseball Hall of Fame class was initally released in November. The 30-player ballot is headlined by some huge names in their 10th and final year on the ballot --- Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens -- as well as notable newcomers, like Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. The results of the vote will be revealed Tuesday night.
MLB
CBS Boston

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB
92.9 The Game

Will MLB get a deal done?

Will the Atlanta Braves be able to sign Freddie Freeman? Will Major League Baseball play 162 games this year? What is the big hold up in the MLB negotiations?
MLB
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy