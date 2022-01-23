ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler Orders $2,000 Worth Of Goods From Mom's Online Shopping Cart

By Bill Galluccio
Photo: Getty Images

Madhu Kumar was searching online for furniture for her family's new home and added some items to her shopping cart. Kumar wasn't ready to make the purchase, which was nearly $2,000, but left everything in her cart to review later.

A few days later, Kumar was shocked when she received a delivery from Walmart containing some of the items she was looking at. She checked with her husband and two older children, but they all denied purchasing the items. That left their son, Ayaansh Kumar , as the likely culprit .

It turns out that the toddler, who is nearly two-years-old, was playing with his mom's phone and managed to order the items himself.

"It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that's what happened," his dad, Pramod Kumar , told WNBC .

"He's so little, he's so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff," Madhu added.

The family said they plan to keep some of the items and will return the things they don't need.

It turns out that Ayaansh is quite savvy with a cell phone. Using a WNBC reporter's phone, he managed to close the calendar app, send an email to the reporter's mother and search through their contact list.

Pramod said they will be more cautious about letting Ayaansh use their phones in the future.

"Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone, he finds it in locked condition," he said.

