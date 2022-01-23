ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by U.S. judge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05md78_0dtdPN4c00

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

Passengers told news outlets that they’ll be taken by ferry to a South Florida port Sunday. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

IRS tips to get your tax refund fastest

The ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure that allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts. The complaint says Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.

Baby dies after being in the care of a babysitter

Crystal Cruises announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations through late April. Besides Crystal Symphony, it has two other ships currently cruising, which end their voyages on Jan. 30 in Aruba and on Feb. 4 in Argentina.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” said the company in a statement earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Missing man ‘walking towards Nelsonville’

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was last seen walking toward Nelsonville from his home on Laurel Run Road is considered missing by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Johnson, 39, was last seen a week ago on Jan. 19. The sheriff’s office said in a media post that it’s trying to find him. […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting

Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting on the city’s east side that left one person dead. Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting. Rick Carfagna leaving Ohio House for state Chamber …. Fairfield County unveils tool to report COVID-19 …. New industrial park planned. Home COVID-19 test...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
atlantanews.net

Crystal Cruises ship sails to Bahamas to avoid warrant for unpaid fuel

MIAMI, Florida: A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers and crew onboard has been diverted to the Bahamas from its scheduled stop in Miami after a warrant was issued due to unpaid fuel bills. After a 14-day Caribbean voyage, the Crystal Symphony was due to return to Miami on January...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why are Florida waters so dangerous for migrants?

The turbulent ocean waters around Florida can be treacherous even on a calm, sunny day. Throw in an overloaded boat, inexperienced mariners, stormy weather and the dark of night, and they can become deadly. The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Wednesday for any possible survivors after a 25-foot (7-meter) boat was found capsized off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida, well north of its start in Bimini Bahamas A good Samaritan found one man atop the overturned vessel on Tuesday; the man said he and and 39 others had left Bimini three days earlier. Authorities reported that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Crystal Cruises#Ships#Ap#Crystal Symphony#A U S Marshal#Star Cruises
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
NBC4 Columbus

One person shot at Wendy’s drive-thru in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man remain hospitalized after a shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot Wednesday morning in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 10:10 a.m. at a Wendy’s drive-through on East Broad Street. A witness at the scene told police that they saw the victim and an […]
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man took lottery tickets and cigarettes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking for a man they say broke into a business in east Columbus and took multiple items, including lottery tickets and cigarettes. Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 13 at 9:00 p.m. on the 2900 block of E. Main St where a man broke into a business […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Country
Argentina
NBC4 Columbus

Bus rider arrested with $4K, drugs, guns at Columbus station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Toledo man is under arrest after he allegedly pulled a gun on another man at the Columbus Greyhound bus station. In a tweet, Columbus police said Vaughnell Gray, 36, of Toledo, allegedly had suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, suspected fentanyl, more than $4,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle with him.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two arrested, 500 grams of drugs seized in Marion bust

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested and over 500 grams of illegal drugs were seized Tuesday by Marion police. Police say, based on tips from the community, they investigated and obtained a search warrant for a house in the 1000 block of Fairwood Avenue. There they found: 86.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl 20 […]
MARION, OH
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be piloted by human smugglers capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one...
ACCIDENTS
BEAT OF HAWAII

Costco Doubles Down on Hawaii Shopping For Visitors and Residents

It is being reported that Costco has doubled down on Hawaii shopping in particular. This is of importance to both visitors and residents. So when you show up next to shop at the big-box retailer, you should expect to find more fully stocked shelves. Keep in mind that it is guesstimated that up to 1/3 of all Costo Hawaii shopping is that of our visitors.
HAWAII STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy