ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average U.S. gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNOS0_0dtdPLJA00

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased.

Columbus gas prices down nearly 5 cents

The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 a gallon, up 6 cents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting

Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting on the city’s east side that left one person dead. Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting. Rick Carfagna leaving Ohio House for state Chamber …. Fairfield County unveils tool to report COVID-19 …. New industrial park planned. Home COVID-19 test...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person shot at Wendy’s drive-thru in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man remain hospitalized after a shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot Wednesday morning in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 10:10 a.m. at a Wendy’s drive-through on East Broad Street. A witness at the scene told police that they saw the victim and an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ap#The Lundberg Survey#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Gas prices could reach nearly $4 per gallon by spring 2022

Gas prices have once again been increasing since the start of 2022, and experts are predicting that the Mahoning Valley could be seeing prices close to $4 by the spring. Currently in Youngstown, prices are between $2.89 and $3.02 per gallon, in Niles it's up to $3.15 and in Pennsylvania, Hermitage is seeing prices up to $3.40 per gallon.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
thepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Up a Penny; Texas Still Has Lowest Average in US

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is 84 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi and Victoria are paying the least at $2.82 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.30, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and 95 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Up $1 A Gallon In A Year And Expected To Keep Rising

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices are expected to start rising again. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts gas is currently $3.36 a gallon. That’s up more than a dollar from a year ago. It was $2.34 a gallon in January 2021. (WBZ-TV gas prices) AAA said the price hike is primarily being caused by the rising cost of crude oil. “In the past few weeks, we have seen the price for a barrel of oil slowly work its way from the mid-$60s to the low $80s,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “And the primary reason is global economic optimism, whether well-founded or not, that the worst of COVID may soon be behind us.” The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.31.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
94.1 Duke FM

Gas prices back up nine cents per gallon in Michigan this week

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Gas prices are up nine-cents a gallon in the state compared to last week. AAA Michigan says the price is now $3.24 a gallon, a rise of 13-cents in the past month and 96-cents higher than last year. The most expensive prices remain in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huntsville Item

Texas boasts cheapest gas price average in America; rising crude oil costs lead to higher pump prices

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than it was on this day last week and is 84 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and 93 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices drop nearly 3 cents per gallon in Central Ohio Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to GasBuddy's daily survey, Columbus gas prices have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon today. Gas prices in Columbus are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 72.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Family Handyman

This Is How Much Gas You Should Keep in Your Tank

Nothing is more annoying when you’re ready to hit the road than realizing you need gas. Between the time it takes to fill up, the cost and the general inconvenience, you might wonder whether you can cruise a little longer without stopping. A better question is whether there’s actually...
TRAFFIC
NBC4 Columbus

Missing man ‘walking towards Nelsonville’

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was last seen walking toward Nelsonville from his home on Laurel Run Road is considered missing by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Johnson, 39, was last seen a week ago on Jan. 19. The sheriff’s office said in a media post that it’s trying to find him. […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy