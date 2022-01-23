ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeAri_0dtdOx5X00

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident, possibly with a band saw.

Video shows cafeteria monitor allegedly force 9-year-old to eat from trash

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm but the man is expected to survive.

Police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Iowa man identified as suspect in 2020 Columbus double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a west Columbus double murder that happened in 2020.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:18 p.m., Aug. 5, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Timberwood Drive N. on the report of a shooting. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two arrested, 500 grams of drugs seized in Marion bust

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested and over 500 grams of illegal drugs were seized Tuesday by Marion police. Police say, based on tips from the community, they investigated and obtained a search warrant for a house in the 1000 block of Fairwood Avenue. There they found: 86.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl 20 […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police program targets abandoned, inoperable vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Soon there may be fewer abandoned or inoperable cars on the streets of Columbus. In social media posts Thursday, Columbus police say they will be launching a “tow and stow” program for such vehicles starting next week. Police say that they received over 11,000 requests to move such vehicles in 2021. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Sullivant Avenue crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a man killed in a Franklinton area crash.  According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 2 a.m., Wednesday, John Thomas Mangus, 50, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Sullivant Avenue, near Glenwood Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Sun Journal
NBC4 Columbus

Missing man ‘walking towards Nelsonville’

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was last seen walking toward Nelsonville from his home on Laurel Run Road is considered missing by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Johnson, 39, was last seen a week ago on Jan. 19. The sheriff’s office said in a media post that it’s trying to find him. […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

1 person killed in E. Broad Street crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:45 p.m., a black Honda Odyssey was stopped in front of a gray Toyota Corolla in the eastbound left turn lane of E. Broad Street to […]
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County to review wrongful conviction claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Those who feel they’ve been wrongly convicted of a crime will soon be able to appeal their case to the Franklin County prosecutor’s office. It’s called a Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), and the prosecutor’s office and local justices said it’s a necessary addition to their agency. “We do want to put […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Motion filed to delay Casey Goodson Jr. civil lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion asking for a stay in the civil trial of the now-former sheriff’s office deputy who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. Former deputy Jason Meade shot and killed the 23-year-old in December 2020. Last month, a grand jury indicted Meade on two […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 12,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 27 follow: Total Change New cases 2,552,972 +12,108 Hospitalizations 106,616 +446 ICU admissions 12,649 +47 Deaths* 32,489 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One person shot at Wendy’s drive-thru in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man remain hospitalized after a shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot Wednesday morning in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 10:10 a.m. at a Wendy’s drive-through on East Broad Street. A witness at the scene told police that they saw the victim and an […]
NBC4 Columbus

Your car’s tinted windows, are they too dark?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“Why are there so many cars on the road with dark tinted windows?” That’s what Martha asked in a recent message to Better Call 4. She thought darkened windows on vehicles were “outlawed quite a few years ago,” citing concerns about safety, and how tinted windows could inhibit law enforcement investigations. If you’ve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man took lottery tickets and cigarettes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking for a man they say broke into a business in east Columbus and took multiple items, including lottery tickets and cigarettes. Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 13 at 9:00 p.m. on the 2900 block of E. Main St where a man broke into a business […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Police car chases stolen vehicle across I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A police chase of a stolen car occurred in Columbus Tuesday evening after the vehicle was stolen in Hamilton. You can watch the full chase in the video player below courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. The stolen vehicle hit a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle in the area […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy