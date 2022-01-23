NFL playoffs: Jan. 22-23 🏈

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2021 season on a six-game losing streak and now turn their attention to the 2022 offseason. They will have many opportunities to improve their roster over the coming months, as they have a few big needs that need to be taken care of. One position...
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
