La Verne, CA

Thousands In La Verne Remain Without Power Following Powerful Wind Storm

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Nearly 28,000 residents in La Verne Sunday remained without power following a powerful weekend wind storm.

Officials said that Southern California Edison was working to restore power to all residents as quickly as possible.

The number of those impacted as of Sunday was down from 70,000 as of Saturday afternoon. Crews were also working to remove trees that had fallen from the roadway and sidewalks.

The wind storm Saturday also wreaked havoc in Claremont and other foothill areas. There, the strong gusts knocked down powerlines and trees. The trees fell atop of homes, businesses and cars. There were also many near-misses. Residents in Claremont as of Sunday were also experiencing outages, according to SCE.

