Kyrsten Sinema’s election to the Senate in 2018 was one of the Democratic Party’s few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election. Democrats took back the House by a slim margin, but actually lost seats in the Senate, narrowly squeezing Sinema into the open slot left by Jeff Flake’s retirement. Democrats arguably knew who Sinema would be going in — she had said her Senate role model was Joe Manchin and amassed a shockingly pro-Trump voting record while in the House — and her first days in office basically confirmed this. Still, I doubt many of the party’s top brass...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO