KSS - Free Report) saw its share price surging 36% on the bourses on Jan 24. The stock got a boost as investors welcomed takeover offers from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research, per media reports. In a release, the department store retailer acknowledged that it has got letters expressing interest in acquiring the company and added that it would decide the course of action in the best interests of stakeholders. Kohl's did not disclose any names.

2 DAYS AGO