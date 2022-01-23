ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

ECHL punishes 2 Cyclones for actions Saturday vs. K's

By JUSTIN A. COHN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 4 days ago

The ECHL suspended the Cincinnati Cyclones’ Jack Van Boekel five...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
ECHL.com

Tulsa's Mannella named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Daniel Mannella of the Tulsa Oilers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 17-23. Mannella went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .970 in three appearances last week. The 26-year-old made 36 saves in 3-2 win at Wichita on...
NHL
flohockey.tv

Newfoundland's Centazzo Named ECHL Player Of The Week

Orrin Centazzo of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 17-23. Centazzo scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in three games last week. The 21-year-old tallied five points (3g-2a) in 9-4 win at Kansas City on Friday, had a goal...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Schultz
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Petruzzelli doesn't practice, K's hope he can play Saturday

Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli didn’t practice today but is expected to go on the road trip to Worcester, Massachusetts, and the team is hopeful he can play Saturday against the Railers. Petruzzelli suffered an apparent back injury when he was cross-checked Sunday by Toledo’s Butrus Ghafari. Petruzzelli has never...
WORCESTER, MA
fightingillini.com

Illini Back in Action Against Purdue Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The University of Illinois swimming and diving team heads to West Lafayette, Indiana to compete in their final regular-season dual meet against Purdue at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center. Competition at Purdue will begin at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, January 29th. LAST TIME OUT.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echl#Cincinnati Cyclones#Memorial Coliseum#The Cincinnati Cyclones
edglentoday.com

ECHL punishes Panetta after he is accused of racial gesture

The ECHL has suspended Jacob Panetta for the rest of this season after the brother of longtime NHL player P.K. Subban accused the minor league defenseman of making “monkey gestures” in his direction. Panetta was released by his Jacksonville team Sunday, a day after his actions toward Subban,...
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

ECHL suspends Panetta remainder of season, though it can be reduced

The ECHL suspended Jacob Panetta the remainder of the season, which amounts to 38 games, for a racially insensitive gesture he made Saturday while playing for the Jacksonville Icemen. Panetta can apply for a reduction of the suspension after March 17, pending completion of a “learning experience conducted in conjunction...
NHL
Valdosta Daily Times

K-State's Ayoka Lee keeps going after record game vs Sooners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can bet that Texas saw what Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee did to Oklahoma last weekend. It didn't seem to help a whole lot. Sure, the ninth-ranked Longhorns managed to shut down the rest of the No. 25 Wildcats in a 66-48 victory Wednesday night in Austin, but they didn't slow down the national player of the year candidate. Lee still poured in 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked a couple shots in another exceptional performance in a season full of them.
NFL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Blackhawks save best for Red Wings

DETROIT – Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but twice allowed...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

TinCaps tickets set to go on sale Feb. 16

Single-game TinCaps tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale Feb. 16, the team announced Wednesday. Those wishing to buy tickets can do so at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, or by going to the TinCaps' ticket office at Parkview Field. Those who buy tickets at the ticket office Feb. 16 will get 15% off purchases in the team store that day.
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

DeRozan powers Bulls to 111-105 win over Raptors

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 23 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 111-105 on Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic also scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, notching his fifth straight double-double and helping the Bulls win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 7.
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

York's best efforts not enough for Ants

Gabe York scored a career-best 45 points, but his Mad Ants lost 138-126 to the Maine Celtics on Thursday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. York converted 14 of 26 shots, including 6 of 17 on 3s, in front of an announced crowd of 1,210. The Celtics (5-4) had four...
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Irish make it official: Washington new DL coach

Notre Dame officially announced the hiring of former Ohio State and Michigan linebackers coach and Boston College defensive tackle Al Washington to coach the Irish defensive line, a move that had been previously reported to be in the works. “I have seen firsthand how talented Al Washington is as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

IFCA Region 3 All Stars named

The IFCA has released the list of Region 3 All Stars, which is almost entirely made up of local senior football players. Players named to this list will be considered for the North All Star team, which will play the South All Stars this summer. The full list of honorees...
FOOTBALL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

IU in charge from get-go

BLOOMINGTON – After falling behind early against Purdue and Michigan in recent games, Indiana spent the days leading up to Wednesday's clash with Penn State focusing on getting off to a fast start. The Hoosiers did that and then some, blitzing the visiting Nittany Lions and building a first-half...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Purdue star Ivey ready for Iowa

Purdue leading scorer Jaden Ivey, who sat out the Boilermakers' 80-60 win over Northwestern on Sunday with a hip injury, said he expects to play against Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight. “I feel good,” said Ivey, who noted he did not feel any pain Wednesday. “I'm just looking forward to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy