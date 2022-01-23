ECHL punishes 2 Cyclones for actions Saturday vs. K's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can bet that Texas saw what Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee did to Oklahoma last weekend. It didn't seem to help a whole lot. Sure, the ninth-ranked Longhorns managed to shut down the rest of the No. 25 Wildcats in a 66-48 victory Wednesday night in Austin, but they didn't slow down the national player of the year candidate. Lee still poured in 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked a couple shots in another exceptional performance in a season full of them.

