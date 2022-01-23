ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run-DMC Legend DMC Calls 1st Female MC Sha-Rock 'One Of The Inspiring Motivations' To Pick Up A Mic

Cover picture for the articleExclusive – MC Sha-Rock broke down several barriers when she was a member of the pioneering Hip Hop group Funky 4 + 1. As the sole woman in the group and first female MC in Hip Hop history, she bravely navigated a genre typically dominated by men and did so with...

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
In Memoriam Elza Soares (1930-2022)

I remember watching a video on TV for Elza Soares‘ rendition of “Opinião”, which was part of her 2004 album Vivo Feliz (2004). This album was the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Do Cóccix Até o Pescoço (2002), which had made Elza big again for younger generations — her first album had been released over forty years before, Se Acaso Você Chegasse, in 1960. I was 20 years old then and, to my embarrassment, it was the first time I had heard her singing. It felt like I was being blown away by a hurricane — an impression I revive every time I hear this song. She was 74 and being played on MTV Brasil, something subversive in itself, given the young target audience of the TV channel. Yet, her music sounded incredibly fresh from her involvement with a younger generation of producers; and her singing had a very unique signature with its jazzy huskiness that could lend itself to varied rhythms.
Naomi Campbell Pens Emotional Tribute to André Leon Talley: 'Rest Easy King'

Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her late friend André Leon Talley, who died Tuesday of undisclosed circumstances at the age of 73. Alongside a collection of throwback photos of the pair posted to Instagram Thursday, Campbell, 51, wrote a lengthy caption sharing some of the highlights of their friendship, "from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris."
Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
Regina King Fans Celebrate Her 51st Birthday

Today is Regina King's birthday and fans are excited to celebrate. The Watchmen star is 51 and still enjoying all the impressive work she completed in 2021. Her film One Night In Miami was still being discussed for awards last year. Then, she starred in The Harder They Fall on Netflix and fans enjoyed seeing King interact with that all-star cast of characters. Who knows what she had coming up in 2022, but the fans seem to be here for any and all of it. Could we finally see that new version of The Boondocks set to premiere on HBO Max? You can check out Netflix's big post down below and some of the fan reactions.
Regina King and Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Had Matching Tattoos to Show Their 'Unconditional Love'

Regina King and her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., marked their love for each other with matching tattoos years before his death. King, 51, and her son — who died by suicide at age 26 — got tattooed with the same Aramaic phrase before he left for college, the actress told Vulture in 2015. Both King and Alexander got matching ink that translates to "unconditional love."
Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
