Baltimore, MD

Memorial Honors Baltimore Safe Streets Worker Killed In Quadruple Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
A memorial was held in honor of DaShawn McGrier. Photo Credit: Baltimore Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement-MONSE/Original source unclear

The Baltimore community is mourning the loss of DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets worker killed last week in a quadruple shooting.

McGrier was about a month into the job as violence interruption at McElderry Park when he and two others were shot dead last Wednesday, according to the Living Classroom Foundation.

The other victims were identified as Tyrone Allen, 28, and Hassan Smith, 24. A fourth person was injured

McGrier was passionate about his community and working hard to keep the area safe, LCF said.

During the day, he was attending North American Trade School for welding and raising his young child. A memorial was held to honor McGrier on Saturday.

