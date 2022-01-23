ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanatah, IN

Boy, 10, dies in Indiana van crash with tractor-trailer

 4 days ago

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has died and four other people were injured after the van they were in collided with a semitractor-trailer in northern Indiana.

The LaPorte County sheriff’s office said Saturday that the boy died from the crash in Wanatah a day earlier.

Investigators said a 2014 Volvo semitractor hit a silver 2004 Chrysler van that had stopped or was slowing in a southbound lane of U.S. 421. Crews were directing traffic while a tree service truck was completing work in the area.

The driver of the semi, a Michigan man, told authorities he didn’t have time to react before the crash.

The van had five people inside, including two juveniles. All five people were hospitalized. The boy who died was seated in the center of the back seat. Authorities did not disclose if the people in the van were related.

The results of toxicology tests were pending, according to police.

Authorities closed U.S. 421 for about three hours for the crash investigation.

