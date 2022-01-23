ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SUNDANCE 2022: DAY 2 – The Violence of Structuring Absence

By MJ Herrup
thescallop.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeddy Katz appears in Tantura by Alon Schwarz, an official selection of the World Cinema: Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Yonathan Weitzman. There is much joy, pleasure, and consideration to write about when it comes to covering my experience...

thescallop.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sundance Opening Day: Programmers On Ups & Downs Of Online Fest, Expanding Buyers’ Appetites

“Let’s keep moving forward,” Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson said Thursday in the middle of the virtual opening-day virtual press conference for the near-40-year-old event. The expression was meant as a segue, but organically took on a greater meaning for the premier global indie festival, which was forced to cancel its live Park City portion 15 days ago due to the Omicron surge: Let’s deal with the now, and continue to wave the flag for independent cinema. With an introduction made by new Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, Jackson was joined by her fellow programmers — Director Kim Yutani; Chief Curator,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Joshua Oppenheimer
The Hollywood Reporter

PBS Documentary ‘One Day in March’ to Explore Rise in Hate and Violence Against AAPI Community

A new documentary film will tackle the the rise in hate and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. One Day in March (working title) follows the aftermath of the 2021 mass shooting in Atlanta, Ga. — where a 21-year-old white man killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three different spa locations — and chronicles how the AAPI community responded to such a horrific incident. Directed by Titi Yu, the one-hour film from The WNET Group spotlights how anger was turned into action and activism, while offering a wider conversation about race, gender and class issues. “The...
ATLANTA, GA
movieboozer.com

365 Days- A New Year of Movies- Sundance Day 4

If I’m forced to tease a theme out of today’s Sundance films, I’d have to say it’s relationships- of all kinds- but it the opener couldn’t be topped. The hype train on this one has been rolling since last year’s Cannes, where lead Renate Reinsve landed the Best Actress Palme, and I can’t disagree. Joachim Trier returns to his native Norway in this story of a young woman’s romantic and professional travails as she discovers what it is she wants out of life. It sounds simple, yet Trier toes the line between aching realism and ecstatic stylized displays of emotion with thrilling aplomb and the principal cast of Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Herbert Nordrum all do tremendous work. Complicated and engrossing. A Toast.
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

Sundance 2022: ‘Every Day In Kaimukī’ explores meaning of home, complexities of heritage

In a tug-of-war between leaving and staying, one man stands in the middle. Director Alika Tengan’s Sundance Film Festival debut in the festival’s NEXT category, “Every Day In Kaimukī,” explores the internal back-and-forth faced by Hawaiian millennial Naz Kawakami (Naz Kawakami) as he prepares to move from his hometown in Kaimukī to the mainland. The film is based on Tengan’s friend Kawakami’s real-life decision to move to New York City and blends together elements of truth and fiction. Tengan said. Co-produced by alumnus Jesy Odio, “Every Day in Kaimukī” seeks to reconcile the definition of home and what it means to leave it, Tengan said.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: On Its Second Day, Sundance Film Festival Offers Films That Impress, Underwhelm and Unnerve

Just two days in and the 2022 Sundance Film Festival has featured a number of noteworthy premieres, from documentaries about royalty (both literal and of the music industry sort) and the fiery work of studying volcanos to narratives that recount real life experiences like a tragic bank hold-up and life pre-Roe v. Wade. In today’s reviews: what impressed us, what underwhelmed us, and what unnerved us.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Arab World#War Crimes#Scandinavian#Jewish American#Israelis#The United Nations#Arabs#Jews#Arab Palestinian
Variety

Daniela and Benjamin Cölle Take Helm at Pluto Film (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales company Pluto Film is under new ownership following its sale by founders and former CEOs Heino Deckert and Torsten Frehse to Daniela and Benjamin Cölle. Deckert and Frehse, who established the Berlin-based shingle in 2015, are stepping down to focus on the activities of their respective companies, the Leipzig-based production shingle Maja.de and Berlin film distributor Neue Visionen. The new husband and wife team will head Pluto Film as co-CEOs, with Daniela Cölle also serving as head of acquisitions. Cölle has worked at the company since its launch, initially as festival manager. “We are very thankful to Torsten and Heino for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
IndieWire

Female Filmmakers Dominate Sundance 2022 Beyond Just the Stats, from Big Sales to Buzzy Titles

If it feels like this year’s Sundance Film Festival is stuffed to the gills with buzzy films, hot sales titles, and hits-in-the-making that all happen to be directed by women, the numbers don’t lie. Nearly half of all projects at this year’s festival were directed by women, with a new high-water mark both in the features space (55 percent directed by women) and overall competition titles (56 percent directed by women). And while this year’s breakdown of filmmaker demographics is revelatory on its own, that’s not the only reason why the 2022 festival has felt so special. Though this year sees...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bertha Bay-Sa Pan To Helm Adaptation Of Joan Bauer’s Bestseller ‘Hope Was Here’, Producing Alongside ‘Face’ Collaborator Derrick Tseng & Jackol Kao

EXCLUSIVE: The VOICE Creative and Slew Pictures have acquired feature film development rights to Joan Bauer’s bestselling novel Hope Was Here, with the latter’s founder Bertha Bay-Sa Pan gearing up to adapt it for the big screen. Hope Was Here tells the story of Hope, a 16-year-old waitress who is no stranger to hardships, heartaches, and betrayal. With her aunt Addie, comfort food chef extraordinaire, she’s moved too much, but always hones her waitressing skills, impressing hungry people everywhere. After losing their restaurant in Brooklyn, Hope and Addie leave the city they love to run a diner in rural Wisconsin, finding themselves in a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Palestine
Deadline

‘A Hero’: Read The Screenplay For Asghar Farhadi’s Latest “Spark” That Became A Movie

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. For Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi, A Hero was the culmination of a long rumination on a recurring phenomenon he’d noticed being reported in his nation’s media. “I had been reading stories like this in the press for some time,” Farhadi says of the genesis of his film’s tale, which centers on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a man imprisoned for unpaid debts who, during a brief furlough, returns a newly discovered handbag filled with gold coins to its rightful owner rather...
MOVIES
Variety

My Journey to The Oscars: Asghar Farhadi, Director of Iran’s Shortlisted Entry ‘A Hero’

In a new series called “My Journey to the Oscars,” Variety catches up with the directors of the films shortlisted for the International Feature Oscar to discuss their road to the awards, what they’ve learned so far, and what’s taken them off guard. Asghar Farhadi, a two-time international Oscar winner for “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” is in the running for a third time with “A Hero,” which marks the Iranian auteur’s return to shooting in his country. It’s a drama about a man named Rahim (Amir Jadidi) who, while on furlough after being imprisoned for debt, returns a lost handbag full...
MOVIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch-Starring ‘Sherlock’ Sells Wide for BBC Studios – Global Bulletin

SALES BBC Studios has scored a raft of sales on all seasons of smash hit series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Amazon Prime Video will take non-exclusive SVOD global rights to all four series of the series and the special, “The Abominable Bride,” excluding the U.S., Australia, and greater China. In China, the series will be available exclusively on Tencent Video, while Japanese broadcaster Mystery Channel has acquired the exclusive pay TV license for its AXN Mystery channel. In Russia, the series will have co-exclusive SVOD home on Yandex’s Kinopoisk. Cosmote has secured...
TV SERIES
thescallop.org

SUNDANCE 2022: DAY 5 #FreeNavalny

A still from Navalny, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. With only 24- hours notice, Sundance audiences were told there would be an additional entry in the documentary competition category, something so big that the festival had to keep secret. A film so timely it was only delivered to the festival earlier this week under the working title “LP9.”
MOVIES
cityweekly.net

Sundance 2022 Day 1 capsules

Director Carey Williams and screenwriter KD Avila can be forgiven that there’s really no road map for what they’re attempting here: a “one crazy night” youth comedy á la Superbad, spiked with the knowledge that one crazy night can get people of color killed in America. On the verge of graduating from college, two Black best friends—high-achiever Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and party guy Sean (RJ Cyler)—and their nerdy roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) find their planned night of revelry hijacked by the discovery of passed-out white girl Emma (Maddie Nichols) on their living room floor, and the realization that calling 911 might lead to assumptions about their complicity. What follows is an odyssey involving understandable persistent fears of any encounter with police, the determined pursuit of our protagonists by Emma’s sister, Maddie (Sabrina Carpenter) using cell-phone tracking, and a few amusing episodic bits. But Williams and Avila are ultimately more interested in subverting this genre than operating within it, and that tonal shift—particularly as Kunle realizes that being a stand-up guy who does the right thing isn’t necessarily going to protect him—makes for a jarring experience, along with the challenge of making Maddie part of the problem when what she’s observing is pretty easy to interpret as sketchy. Watkins and Cyler give sharp performances, anchoring an intriguing effort that falls just short of figuring out how to combine angry with loosey-goosey. (SR)
MOVIES
cityweekly.net

Sundance 2022 Day 8 capsules

Kazuo Ishiguro might have been the perfect choice to adapt Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece Ikiru—not just because of his toehold in both Japanese and British cultures, but because this feels like a spiritual sibling to Ishiguro’s The Remains of the Day as a profile of the emotionally crippling consequences of following the path of least societal resistance. This version is set in 1953 London, where long-widowed civil servant Rodney Williams (Bill Nighy) receives a terminal cancer diagnosis, and sets about trying to make sense of how to live his final months. Right from the opening credits, director Oliver Hermanus crafts a lush production indebted to the cinema of the time in which its set, including Sandy Powell’s wonderful costumes and sweeping music by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch. And he’s masterful at small touches, like a shot focused on Williams’ feet that shows him pushing off from his toes in a kind of leap into a new way of approaching his job. Nighy’s performance is tremendous, but he has superb raw material to work with in the situations Ishiguro creates for Williams: a getaway to a beachfront vacation town, with a local writer (Tom Burke) as his tour guide; a growing friendship with one of his former employees (Aimee Lou Wood); the rituals of social deference that shape his existence. The third act falters a bit as the focus turns to one of Williams’ newest co-workers (Alex Sharp) and what the young man might learn about not falling into the same trap as Williams’ own life. While that might make this a lesser film than Ikiru, Living proves touching, lovely and life-affirming in its own particular way. (SR)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy