ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Are you fully vaccinated? CDC working to ‘pivot’ language

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhcWI_0dtdKYMK00

(NEXSTAR) – If you haven’t gotten your booster shot yet, you may no longer be considered fully vaccinated as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prepares to “pivot the language.”

Since the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health officials have been focused on getting all Americans to be fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you complete your primary series (meaning you’ve received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine), according to the current CDC guidelines .

As booster shots became available, many wondered whether the definition of fully vaccinated would change. In early January, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it wouldn’t .

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Two weeks later, the CDC appears to be changing its mind.

During a Friday press briefing, Walensky said the agency is working to “pivot the language” for being fully vaccinated. She explained that the goal is to ensure Americans are caught up on their vaccines.

“We really want to make sure people are up to date. That means if you recently got your second dose, you’re not eligible for a booster, you’re up to date,” Walensky said. “If you are eligible for a booster and you haven’t gotten it, you’re not up to date and you need to get your booster in order to be up to date.”

The CDC recently released data showing lower case rates among those who have completed their primary series compared to those who are unvaccinated. The data also found “significantly lower case and death rates” among those who have received their booster dose compared to unvaccinated individuals.

According to the CDC, roughly 75% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. About 63% are fully vaccinated and less than 40% of those eligible have received their booster dose.

If you are 18-years-old or older, the CDC says you are eligible to receive the Pfizer or Moderna booster shot. Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 who have finished their primary series are only able to get the Pfizer booster.

Which vaccine you received for the primary series affects how soon you can get a booster shot. For those who received Pfizer, you’re eligible for a booster at least five months after completing your two-dose series. For those who received Moderna, you must wait at least six months to receive a booster. If you received Johnson & Johnson, you should get a booster shot after two months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

What to know now if you received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Almost 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — equivalent to the populations of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia combined — a huge number that seems to have been forgotten in a country dominated by Pfizer or Moderna recipients. The single...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Language#Americans#News Daily Newsletter#Covid
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wmar2news

Those who got Moderna vaccine should now seek booster 5 months later, CDC says

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations for booster shots, saying that people who got the Moderna vaccine should now seek out a booster five months after their second dose. Previous guidance recommended that booster shots come six months after the second dose. The move comes...
HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy