Astrology is constantly stirring up drama, influencing you for better or for worse. However, just because the planets are up to something questionable doesn’t mean it has anything to do with you. Believe it or not, you aren’t going to feel every single thing that takes place in astrology. And just because something major is happening to the stars doesn’t mean something major is happening to you. Set aside your concerns for the time being, because the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius will affect these zodiac signs the least: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Taking place on Feb. 1 at 12:46 a.m. ET, this new moon might not lead to major changes if you happen to be a mutable sign.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 HOURS AGO