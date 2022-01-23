ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Looking for new friends

By Sweet_n_Sour Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 4 days ago

I’m not new here.. actually this is my 350 days streak which is great and I’m...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Want to Build a New Habit? Do Them With Friends With HabitShare

Humans are creatures of habit. We follow the same patterns each day until they become so automatic that we do them without much mental energy. Since habits take time to develop, kicking off new habits can be challenging—especially when they're contrary to what you're used to. But since habits...
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

A New Friend Can Lead to Lost Twin Closeness

It's natural for twins to develop close relationships with people other than each other. Oftentimes, twins may feel like they're being replaced by new friends, significant others, or even children. Navigating these changing relationships can be tricky, and communication and empathy are key. Not always, but fairly often, a special...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
wearegreenbay.com

Could Preacher be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Meet Preacher. He is a 1-year-old mixed breed looking for a super active home. He loves running and is a great jogging partner. He loves to always be on the go. He may be great for a rural farm or an adopter that enjoys the active lifestyle. He enjoys jumping up out of excitement to meet new people. He has done well with his heal command and is learning sit very well. He can do well with other dogs of his choosing. He can be rough with his playtime when it comes to other dogs so he would prefer an active buddy.
OCONTO, WI
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Holey leaves and vines! A look at houseplant trends for 2022

After the houseplant heyday of the 1970s, the penchant for potted green companions faded with all but the most dedicated plant parents. But over the past decade, as many young adults began filling their homes -- and social media feeds -- with indoor plants, a cross-generational audience started to take notice.Then the pandemic hit, and the homebound turned to houseplants for a sense of comfort and a connection to nature. Two years in, the desire to green up our living spaces with “houseplant jungles” is still going strong. But for everything, there is a season: Cactuses, the darlings of the...
GARDENING
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

KN95 Face Mask For Kids Are Sold Out Everywhere But Here (Updated)

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Are you struggling to find protective KN95 face masks for kids that are in stock and ready for delivery? These products have become harder to find in recent days, but we were able to find two places where kids’ KN95 masks are still available and in stock online: Shop Vida KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $35.00 Shop Amazon-Brand KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $34.49 Sold Out Wellbefore Kids’...
KIDS
Robb Report

People Are Shelling Out $197 to Have Chocolate Poured on Their Hands. Here’s Why.

It’s a video that has amused and confused the Internet the last few days. A woman sits flanked by Champagne flutes, hands hovering above a large gray bowl when a waiter approaches with a white pitcher. He’s not not there to finish a plated dish with a sauce. He starts dumping chocolate sauce all over the woman’s upturned palms as she giddily lathers her hands with the confection. The waiter then moves to the gentleman sitting next to her and repeats the process. The duo shove their fingers into their mouths and the nod at each other with cheshire grins....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy