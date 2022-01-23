Looking for new friends

(WFRV) – Meet Preacher. He is a 1-year-old mixed breed looking for a super active home. He loves running and is a great jogging partner. He loves to always be on the go. He may be great for a rural farm or an adopter that enjoys the active lifestyle. He enjoys jumping up out of excitement to meet new people. He has done well with his heal command and is learning sit very well. He can do well with other dogs of his choosing. He can be rough with his playtime when it comes to other dogs so he would prefer an active buddy.

OCONTO, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO