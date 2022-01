McDonald’s Saipan has donated $1,000 to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce 2021 Business Person of the Year Gala. “McDonalds of Guam and Saipan has been really active and supportive to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce. We are very excited for their Business Person of the Year gala and we look forward to a successful event,” said McDonald’s executive assistant to the president Mable Ayuyu Glenn during last Tuesday’s turnover of the donation.

