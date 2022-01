The TakeCare Insurance Interscholastic Badminton League will kick off this Saturday at the TSL Sports Complex with 17 teams participating in the inaugural competition. In the middle school division, 10 teams will be vying for the championship. The list includes Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, Hopwood, Mt. Carmel School, Dandan Middle School, and Saipan International School, which are in Bracket A of the double-elimination contest. Bracket B has Tinian Junior and Senior High School, Dr. Rita H. Inos Junior and Senior High School (Rota), Saipan Community School, Tanapag Middle School, and Chacha Oceanview Middle School.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO