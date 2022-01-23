ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Marianas businesses got $40M in forgivable loans to weather pandemic’

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses in the Marianas, including hotels and restaurants, received a total of 482 forgivable loans worth about $40 million that will help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) over the weekend. Sablan disclosed...

www.saipantribune.com

Saipan Tribune

23rd COVID-related death in CNMI, 124 new cases

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed last night the CNMI’s 23rd COVID-19-related death. Also, Guam’s Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday, bringing Guam’s death toll from COVID-19-related deaths to 284. CHCC confirmed the CNMI’s latest COVID-19-related fatality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

How do CNMI’s infection numbers and hospitalization rates compare?

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase in the United States, based on the latest numbers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, but that has not been the case so far in the CNMI where, after a brief peak in both infection and hospitalization rates, both numbers have been going down lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

175 new cases ID’d in 2 days

Seventy-nine more individuals were identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI last Jan. 24, while 96 were confirmed positive a day later on Jan. 25, 2022, for a combined 175 new cases that brought the CNMI’s total to 4,440 since March 26, 2020. Of the 79 identified...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thenevadaindependent.com

Forgive the loans already

Without giving away the actual number, let me just share that when I graduated from law school I had accumulated over $100K in student loan debt. This, even though, with the exception of my first year, I also held a part time job throughout my time there AND I had a partial scholarship that covered about 50% of my tuition. Now, there are many, many reasons for how I got there: law school is expensive, of course; I was in a city with a very, very high cost of living; I decided somewhere in there that it was a good idea to pursue an extra Masters’ degree while I was at it; I jumped at the chance - not once but twice - to travel to South America on school-sponsored trips so that I could intern in Argentina or lead business meetings in Chile or whatever the opportunity might be. Putting aside the wisdom (or lack thereof) of borrowing six-figures in the pursuit of a career in public interest that would likely never provide a salary above five, I don’t regret a penny of that debt. The final number wasn’t a surprise to me and every single experience that that money paid for made me a better person, a better professional, and absolutely a better advocate. I did all the things I set out to do, I needed to borrow money to do them, I borrowed it, and now I owed it. It wasn’t a particularly sore spot because I felt, and still feel, that it was money well spent.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pipestonestar.com

Pandemic continues to impact local businesses

From Wednesday, Jan. 12 to Monday, Jan. 17, Subway in Pipestone closed its doors due to the number of employees with COVID-19 and the flu. From Friday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 18, Hank’s Foods had to close early because of illness and time off among employees. “That was...
PIPESTONE, MN
Saipan Tribune

COVID-19 UPDATE: 79 new cases in NMI

Seventy-nine additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,344 cases since March 26, 2020. Of the 79 cases identified on Jan. 24, 50 were identified via contact tracing, 18 via community testing, and 11 via travel testing. One was identified on Tinian and four on Rota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Pacific Islander volunteers needed for COVID-19 study

Incentives of up to $75 are available for Pacific Islander volunteers willing to participate in an ongoing University of Guam-led study. The study, called the UOG RADx-UP: Protecting Life Project, seeks to learn more about Pacific Islanders’ knowledge and understanding of COVID-19 and testing in order to decrease the number of deaths related to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Consumer Reports.org

The Big Business of Bad Car Loans

In late 2019, Oklahoma resident Becky Perrin was searching for a used vehicle to run errands and get to doctor appointments when she came across a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro at a local dealership. To buy the sedan, Perrin, a retired nurse who was 67 at the time and recovering from...
ECONOMY
pasoroblesdailynews.com

How to find a business loan in California

Do you have big plans for your California business? Do you want to expand and offer new products and services? It can be exciting when you have big and ambitious goals for your business. But, you have to remember that you need the funding to achieve your goals. One of the best ways to do this is by securing a business loan in California. This can be an affordable and effective way to scale your business and achieve success. Let’s take a look at how you can find a business loan that is going to work well for your brand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saipan Tribune

With CNMI now nearing 99% vaxxed, what’s next?

As the CNMI nears 99% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the focus now is on making sure that those eligible are brought “up to date” with their shots. Currently, over 18,600 booster shots have been administered so far, and this accounts for an estimated...
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

Biden Administration Withdraws Covid Vaccination, Testing Rules

The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid-19 vaccination and testing rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees effective Wednesday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 13 ruling that blocked the regulations. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday said it is withdrawing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyArkLaMiss

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses and unemployment falling steadily, the Fed also […]
BUSINESS

