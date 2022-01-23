‘Marianas businesses got $40M in forgivable loans to weather pandemic’

Without giving away the actual number, let me just share that when I graduated from law school I had accumulated over $100K in student loan debt. This, even though, with the exception of my first year, I also held a part time job throughout my time there AND I had a partial scholarship that covered about 50% of my tuition. Now, there are many, many reasons for how I got there: law school is expensive, of course; I was in a city with a very, very high cost of living; I decided somewhere in there that it was a good idea to pursue an extra Masters’ degree while I was at it; I jumped at the chance - not once but twice - to travel to South America on school-sponsored trips so that I could intern in Argentina or lead business meetings in Chile or whatever the opportunity might be. Putting aside the wisdom (or lack thereof) of borrowing six-figures in the pursuit of a career in public interest that would likely never provide a salary above five, I don’t regret a penny of that debt. The final number wasn’t a surprise to me and every single experience that that money paid for made me a better person, a better professional, and absolutely a better advocate. I did all the things I set out to do, I needed to borrow money to do them, I borrowed it, and now I owed it. It wasn’t a particularly sore spot because I felt, and still feel, that it was money well spent.

