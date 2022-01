JUNEAU — The Alaska Legislature needed only three days to introduce and unanimously pass a bill that will block a reduction in its own pay. On Thursday, the Alaska House of Representatives voted 37-0 to oppose a plan approved by an independent compensation commission earlier this year. The vote came one day after the Senate unanimously approved a bill blocking the plan. With the House’s vote, the bill now goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for his acceptance or veto.

