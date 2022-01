Policy, politics and progressive commentary A community store and food pantry on the Walker River Paiute reservation in Northern Nevada has been operating out of the tribe’s technology center for the past two years. The makeshift store carries produce, meat, and other essentials that can be ordered and safely delivered to those living on the reservation amid the pandemic. But […] The post NV tribe receives funding for nutrition center in latest round of HUD grants appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO