3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in northern Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said.

One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.

Several people were also injured from shards of glass, WTVF-TV reported.

According to Clarksville Police Department spokesperson Scott Beaubien, police received several calls at about 2:55 a.m., ClarksvilleNow.com reported.

Police responding found the injured people outside the restaurant. Officers said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, WKRN-TV reported.

The shooting comes nearly four years after a man opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, killing four people.

Travis Reinking, 32, faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, shooting. He was arrested the next day after a 34-hour search, The Tennessean reported.

Jury selection in Reinking’s trial begins Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

No arrests have been made in the Clarksville shooting, WZTV reported.

