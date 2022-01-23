ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in northern Tennessee

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AW1B_0dtdIPLN00
Waffle House shooting: Three people were wounded by gunfire and others were hurt by shards of glass after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in northern Tennessee. (Jason Davis/Getty Images )

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said.

One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.

Several people were also injured from shards of glass, WTVF-TV reported.

According to Clarksville Police Department spokesperson Scott Beaubien, police received several calls at about 2:55 a.m., ClarksvilleNow.com reported.

Police responding found the injured people outside the restaurant. Officers said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, WKRN-TV reported.

The shooting comes nearly four years after a man opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, killing four people.

Travis Reinking, 32, faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, shooting. He was arrested the next day after a 34-hour search, The Tennessean reported.

Jury selection in Reinking’s trial begins Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

No arrests have been made in the Clarksville shooting, WZTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot a man walking on an interstate in Nashville Thursday afternoon, a deadly encounter that shut down traffic on a normally bustling travel corridor in Tennessee, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WOKV

Grandmother who was DoorDash driver fatally shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Maryland mother of three and a grandmother who drove for a delivery service was killed Monday during “a robbery gone bad,” authorities said. Cheryl McCormack, 51, of Nottingham, was fatally shot while driving for DoorDash, a delivery service, WBAL-TV reported. According to Baltimore police,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOKV

Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers

HOUSTON — (AP) — A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, stealing a car and barricading himself inside a home for hours before surrendering, authorities said. The incident began about 2:40 p.m. as officers responded to...
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

Kyle Rittenhouse heads to court to get gun used in shootings

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Friday on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest. Rittenhouse shot the men during the protest in Kenosha in 2020. He killed...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
WOKV

Man killed by Brightline commuter train in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man attempting to cross railroad tracks in South Florida was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a high-speed commuter train, authorities said. The incident occurred at a crossing in Hollywood, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The man attempted to cross the tracks as the Brightline train was coming, Hollywood Police Department Officer Christian Lata told the newspaper.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Waffle House#Murder#Police#Wztv Tv#Clarksvillenow Com#Wkrn Tv#Tennessean#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Fake bail money helps Maine police execute major drug bust

AUBURN, Maine — Things went from bad to worse for two Maine residents who allegedly tried to bail a friend out of jail with counterfeit money. Deputies in Androscoggin County found drugs in the two residents’ vehicle, including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, WGME-TV reported. Angelina Quirion, 39, of...
AUBURN, ME
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
49K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy