ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

22nd COVID-related death in NMI

By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the CNMI’s 22nd COVID-19-related death over the weekend, even as a total of 128 new cases were identified across three days, bringing the CNMI’s total to 4,246 since March 2020. In an update yesterday, CHCC...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saipan Tribune

25 new COVID cases in NMI

The number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI has now climbed to a total of 3,971 with the addition of 25 more people who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Of the 25 cases identified on Jan. 16, three were identified via contact tracing, 12 via community testing, and 10 via travel testing. The vaccination statuses of the 25 cases are pending verification.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

19 new cases, 4 ID’d on Rota

Nineteen additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,265 cases since March 26, 2020, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release on Monday night. In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported a combined six new COVID-19-related fatalities. Of the 19 cases identified in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

How do CNMI’s infection numbers and hospitalization rates compare?

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase in the United States, based on the latest numbers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, but that has not been the case so far in the CNMI where, after a brief peak in both infection and hospitalization rates, both numbers have been going down lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

With CNMI now nearing 99% vaxxed, what’s next?

As the CNMI nears 99% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the focus now is on making sure that those eligible are brought “up to date” with their shots. Currently, over 18,600 booster shots have been administered so far, and this accounts for an estimated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nmi#Cnmi#Chcc#Covid 19 Updates#Facebook#House
Saipan Tribune

Pacific Islander volunteers needed for COVID-19 study

Incentives of up to $75 are available for Pacific Islander volunteers willing to participate in an ongoing University of Guam-led study. The study, called the UOG RADx-UP: Protecting Life Project, seeks to learn more about Pacific Islanders’ knowledge and understanding of COVID-19 and testing in order to decrease the number of deaths related to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

‘Marianas businesses got $40M in forgivable loans to weather pandemic’

Businesses in the Marianas, including hotels and restaurants, received a total of 482 forgivable loans worth about $40 million that will help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) over the weekend. Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that data provided to his office...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Saipan Tribune

OVA seeks improved prescription meds process for CNMI veterans

CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs executive officer Stanley T. Iakopo recently brought the challenges that CNMI veterans face when trying to obtain their medication prescriptions to the attention of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Honolulu in a bid to make the process easier and more cost-effective. Iakopo, who...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Infectious Subvariant Of Omicron Detected In Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — Santa Clara County health officials confirmed Tuesday they have detected a descendant of the highly contagious omicron variant in two people, but do not know what, if any, new dangers this version of the coronavirus might hold. Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer Dr. George Han told reporters that “early indications are that it probably behaves much like the omicron BA.1 sub-lineage, but it’s hard to tell because of the small number of cases so far.” According to the World Health Organization, the omicron variant has four lineages known as B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. The most...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Saipan Tribune

‘SMA working on being VA-recognized’

The CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs is currently working closely with Star Marianas Air so that U.S. veterans who fly to Saipan to obtain care will have their airfare reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs executive officer Stanley T. Iakopo said Monday this...
HONOLULU, HI
Saipan Tribune

Pika Festival budget increased by $35,000

The Marianas Visitors Authority board has unanimously voted in favor of increasing this year’s budget for the 18th annual Tinian Pika Festival by $35,000. During an MVA board meeting last week, the board unanimously granted the MVA management’s request to increase this year’s Pika Festival budget from $15,000 to $50,000.
POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

NMI students invited to participate in 9th Circuit civics contest

SAN FRANCISCO—High school students in the western United States and Pacific Islands, including the CNMI, are being invited to participate in the 2022 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, with this year’s theme focusing on “The First Amendment and the Schoolhouse Gate: Students’ Free Speech Rights.”. This contest...
EDUCATION
Saipan Tribune

Questions for the Education commissioner

The Public School System has required all students to return from remote to in-person learning. There are legitimate health reasons to justify some students to continue remote learning. This school year the CNMI PSS has been operating at half capacity and a shortened day. Presumably this was to help prevent...
EDUCATION
Saipan Tribune

Air Busan makes first flight to Saipan

The inaugural flight of Air Busan to Saipan took place last Sunday and marks what is hoped to be the start of a long and successful relationship between the CNMI and the airline. Air Busan, a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., began its first of six scheduled charter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Saipan Tribune

Bill that authorizes naming of buildings, streets on Rota is OK’d

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed Friday a Senate local bill that authorizes the naming of buildings and streets on Rota after those who have made significant contributions to their communities. Torres informed Rota Legislative Delegation co-chairs Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind) and Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind), as well as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy