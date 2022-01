Lt. Gov. Arnold 1. Palacios praised yesterday the Department of Lands and Natural Resources on the recent completion of the Rota West Harbor Marina Rehabilitation Project. Speaking from his office on Capital Hill, Palacios acknowledged that this project was a long and tedious process. “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate DLNR Secretary Anthony T. Benavente, Division of Fish and Wildlife director Manny M. Pangelinan. and DFW Boating Access program supervisor Vicente A. Camacho for taking charge of a worthy project and seeing through from start to finish.”

