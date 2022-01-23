NJMOM Adventures of the Week

Bettina Peets, our NJMOMpreneur of the week, has always had a sense of adventure. With her travel know-how and willingness to experience it all (she’s been in the Air Force and worked as a flight attendant), this dance teacher began taking solo outdoor adventures after her daughter left for college. Bettina eventually asked friends to join her as she filled her cup hiking and mountain climbing, and others—seeing her posts on Facebook—wanted to join in too. So she started organizing monthly group activities and wellness retreats, formally launching Adventures for the Soul. Today, she offers unplugged experiences as a respite for busy women with non-stop lives who are looking for “me time,” sisterhood, and challenges while rediscovering inner joy. We caught up with this Bloomfield mom of one to learn about the empowering story that’s stuck with her, the cause she supports that’s close to her heart, and the artisanal ice cream shop where picking a favorite flavor is nearly impossible (yes, it’s that good).

