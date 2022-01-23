ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

#NJMOM Adventures of the Week

By Karen Liszewski
njmom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe January is almost over? From ice cream dates to outdoor fun to zany faces, we’re having lots of fun #NJMOM adventures these frigid January days. Thanks for sharing your...

njmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
timespub.com

Spotlight: Tiny Adventure RC

It’s time to UNPLUG your kids from their video games, remove them from staring at the TV or computer for hours on end and screaming about games you don’t understand. Invigorate them with a new hobby that will be a gift that keeps on giving. When you bring...
VIDEO GAMES
njmom.com

Bettina Peets, Adventures for the Soul {Our NJMOMpreneur of the Week}

Bettina Peets, our NJMOMpreneur of the week, has always had a sense of adventure. With her travel know-how and willingness to experience it all (she’s been in the Air Force and worked as a flight attendant), this dance teacher began taking solo outdoor adventures after her daughter left for college. Bettina eventually asked friends to join her as she filled her cup hiking and mountain climbing, and others—seeing her posts on Facebook—wanted to join in too. So she started organizing monthly group activities and wellness retreats, formally launching Adventures for the Soul. Today, she offers unplugged experiences as a respite for busy women with non-stop lives who are looking for “me time,” sisterhood, and challenges while rediscovering inner joy. We caught up with this Bloomfield mom of one to learn about the empowering story that’s stuck with her, the cause she supports that’s close to her heart, and the artisanal ice cream shop where picking a favorite flavor is nearly impossible (yes, it’s that good).
THEATER & DANCE
13abc.com

Adventure Kids Club at the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It might be tough to get your kids outside in the wintertime when it’s cold and there’s no snow on the ground, but Metroparks Toledo has a program that makes it fun for them to be outside. Morgan Sopko is the Outdoor Skills Interpreter...
TOLEDO, OH
allaroundpennsauken.com

Food Adventures at Don Tequilas

Hello to all my loyal Food Adventurers! February is a glorious month. The late, great actor and activist Sidney Poitier was born in February along with Honest Abe Lincoln, basketball legend Michael Jordan, Queen Anne of Great Britain, AND your favorite food writer, ME! In celebration of my birthday month, I have chosen a personal favorite restaurant of mine that I frequent as much as I possibly can, especially when I have a hankering for some good, authentic Mexican comfort food.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanks For Sharing#Snow Bunny#Say Cheese#Thecupcakesiate
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Gear Up For An Outdoor Adventure

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio: Do This Instead of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius) Ohio Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k Policy for $18/month. Smart Lifestyle Trends. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like...
OHIO STATE
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
iheart.com

McDonald’s Happy Meal Includes 8-Legged Surprise

One customer, a woman in England, was left shocked and horrified after biting into her chicken and bacon wrap. She bit down into “something hard” and realized it was a huge spider. 21-year-old Katie Moss is a care assistant from Winsford in west England. She placed her order...
RESTAURANTS
Billboard

Howard Stern Says Meat Loaf’s Family Should ‘Come Forward’ About COVID-19 Vaccines

Following Meat Loaf‘s death, Howard Stern is hoping for the late rocker’s family to speak out about COVID-19 vaccines. The heavyweight rock superstar (real name Marvin Lee Aday), loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album, died at age 74 on January 21. Though no official cause of death was revealed, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf was “seriously ill with COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy