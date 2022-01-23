The Sarah Palin v. New York Times Trial is Upon Us

This should be pretty straightforward. Democrats control Capitol Hill and the White House. They need no Republican votes. And, despite internal divisions on other big ticket agenda items like voting rights and Build Back Better, they have been united in confirming Joe Biden’s judicial picks. Mitch McConnell, the architect of the current conservative Supreme Court, could try to find any way he can to derail the president’s eventual nominee — or at least make the process as unpleasant as humanly possible. But without the Senate majority he wielded in 2016 to block Merrick Garland, Barack Obama’s pick to replace Antonin Scalia, and to install Donald Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, there’s nothing he can really do to stop Democrats from replacing retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO