The Sarah Palin v. New York Times Trial is Upon Us

By Charlotte Klein
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Alaska Governor Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times will go to trial on Monday, as jury selection begins for a case that could have implications for the freedom of the press. In 2017, Palin sued the newspaper over an editorial that, in a hasty attempt to make...

#Journalism#Freedom Of The Press#New York Times Trial#The New York Times#Npr#The Washington Post#Republican
