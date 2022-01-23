ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Theater building — closed in 2018 — being demolished

By David Kronke Tribune-Star
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza How many first dates happened here?: The AMC Theater building, opened in 1993 as a Kerasotes Cinema, is being demolished which can be seen here on Wednesday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

The home of cinephiles' memories is crumbling: The AMC Theater building at 3131 S. 3rd Place behind Haute City Center is being demolished.

The theater originally opened in 1993 as a Kerasotes Cinema. AMC acquired it in 2010 and shut it down in 2018. Demolition should be completed by the end of the month. The AMC Showplace 12 theater adjacent to it remains open.

Ryan Noonan, AMC's vice president of corporate communications, said AMC still owns the property, which has been up for sale. Now, the land alone will be for sale. Noonan couldn't say whether anyone who had purchased the property with the theater intact upon it could have opened what in essence would have been competition for the remaining multiplex.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.

