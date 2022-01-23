Florida’s Senators Back Navy, FDOT Joint Corridor Project to Allow Public Access to NAS Pensacola

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–sent a letter to U.S. Navy Sec. Carlos Del Toro to express support for a joint corridor project between the U.S. Navy and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) that would allow the public to access certain areas located on Naval Air Station Pensacola (NASP) while maintaining the base’s operational security.

The letter is below.

Dear Secretary Del Toro:

We write to express our support for a joint corridor project between the U.S. Navy and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) that would allow the public to access specific public interest areas located on Naval Air Station Pensacola (NASP) while preserving operational security. The corridor will provide a solution to improving security and protecting the critical training mission that NASP provides to our Navy, while simultaneously restoring the unique relationship the installation has enjoyed with the local community since its inception.

The security and protection of our military personnel, their families, and the vital national security assets operating at NASP are of the utmost concern. No one understands this reality better than the Pensacola community. It is our job as public servants to find a way to protect the security of the installation while ensuring the opportunities that led to the close-knit relationship between the installation and community remain intact. The installation is home to numerous important cultural and historic sites, including the Barrancas National Cemetery, the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM), the Pensacola Lighthouse, and National Park Service historic sites. These sites also attract tourists from around the country who bring business to the local community.

The proposed joint effort to develop a safe and secure corridor will include local, state, and federal resources, making it truly a multi-agency transportation partnership to the benefit of all. It will continue the FDOT’s history of partnering with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies on infrastructure projects. Through this necessary partnership between state and federal agencies, Pensacola, the State of Florida, and the Navy have an opportunity to reinforce their rich history of working hand-in-hand for Floridians.

We look forward to working with you to find a solution to this important issue. We appreciate your commitment to promoting security at NASP, and thank you for your attention to this important proposal.