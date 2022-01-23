ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Overload, Episode 30: Assessing Candidates For Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Opening

By Matty F. Brown
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 4 days ago

Ken Norton Jr. is out as Seahawks defensive coordinator, and the search for his replacement is in full force. Could it be an in-house promotion like Clint Hurtt, an up-and-comer like Sean Desai or a close colleague of Pete Carroll's like Ed Donatell?

In the latest edition of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon analyze the reported candidates, the many ties to the Vic Fangio coaching tree and what the team requires to run more Cover 1 in 2022. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap this week and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full episode.

SeahawkMaven

Analysis: 6 Seahawks Veterans Who Could Become Cap Casualties

Though the NFL playoffs have yet to conclude, the Seahawks and 27 other teams have now officially entered offseason mode looking to improve their teams with sights on making a run at a Lombardi Trophy next fall. Coming off a challenging 7-10 campaign, Seattle finds itself in good position to...
NFL
FanSided

5 defensive linemen Seattle Seahawks should target in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks struggled at rushing the quarterback this year posting only 34 sacks, which ranked 23rd in the league. This means now is the time for the Seahawks to be active in the free agent market to bolster the defensive line. With lots of available defensive linemen in this...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: 3 Mock Trade Proposals For Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson trade rumors are not going anywhere. Fear them, run from them—they’ll arrive all the same. Some of you won’t even read the article before you accuse me of clickbait and stirring up drama. It happens whenever somebody has the “nerve” to cover a story involving Russell Wilson’s disenchantment with the Seahawks. But here's the thing with writing articles like this in the face of heavy scrutiny: I don’t care.
NFL
#Seahawks#American Football#Seattle Overload
SeahawkMaven

Could Seahawks Employ Franchise Tag in 2022?

Under the leadership of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have only used the franchise tag twice during 12 years with the franchise. Most recently, they used the franchise tag to open an extended negotiating window with defensive end Frank Clark in March 2019, ultimately opting to trade him to the Chiefs for multiple draft choices.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

An All-NFC West Conference Title Game Suggests Seahawks Aren't Far Off

The strength of the NFC West division is on full display around the NFL, as the upcoming NFC championship game features the Rams hosting the 49ers. The Seahawks are very familiar with both of these franchises, going 2-2 against the two teams competing for a conference title with a sweep of San Francisco and a sweep suffered at the hands of L.A. Seattle went 3-3 overall in NFC West play, which was a better record than Arizona's 2-4 mark.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Russell Wilson's Best Chance to Win Remains With Seahawks

Looking down from Roger Goodell's suite at Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV, Russell Wilson's frustration was evident. As his wife Ciara engaged in conversation with the commissioner, the Seahawks star quarterback sat between them looking genuinely disinterested in being there when seen on the telecast. Below on the...
NFL
Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Play of the Year

Following a 38-30 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks have officially transitioned into offseason mode after a disappointing 7-10 campaign. While the franchise didn't live up to lofty expectations coming off of an NFC West title and a 12-win season in 2020, several players still starred in all three phases for Seattle. Over the next two weeks, the Seahawk Maven writing staff will be naming their selections for end of season awards, including most valuable player, most improved, and many more.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Cornerbacks Perform in 2021?

Despite entering the 2021 season with championship aspirations, the Seahawks lost five of their first eight games and never fully recovered, finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record. Early in the season, after an underwhelming competition played out in training camp, the Seahawks quickly benched...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Re-Sign Gerald Everett? Not So Fast—Saturated Tight End Market Presents Seahawks With Many Interesting Options

Looking to stockpile weapons for quarterback Russell Wilson and retool a tight ends group that severely underachieved in 2020, the Seahawks took a one-year shot on free agent Gerald Everett last offseason. Given his deep, Los Angeles ties to first-time offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the South Alabama alum saw a great opportunity to spread his wings in the Pacific Northwest.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
NFL
Sporting News

Did Washington Football Team's new name leak a week before unveiling?

The Washington Football Team is set to make its official announcement about a new team name on Feb. 2, but it appears the name might have leaked earlier than anticipated. A Twitter user spotted that the domain, Commanders.com, had been transferred to MarkMonitor, the company the NFL uses to handle most of its domain names for its teams and brands. This was confirmed by Whois internet record listing that Commanders.com is now handling the oversight of the domain.
NFL
