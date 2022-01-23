Seattle Overload, Episode 30: Assessing Candidates For Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Opening

Ken Norton Jr. is out as Seahawks defensive coordinator, and the search for his replacement is in full force. Could it be an in-house promotion like Clint Hurtt, an up-and-comer like Sean Desai or a close colleague of Pete Carroll's like Ed Donatell?

In the latest edition of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon analyze the reported candidates, the many ties to the Vic Fangio coaching tree and what the team requires to run more Cover 1 in 2022. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap this week and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full episode.