Several years ago, the construction industry was faced with a looming concern: the overwhelming number of workers set to retire over the next decade. A study conducted in 2019 determined that 41% of the construction workforce at the time was expected to retire by 2031. This concern has shifted from a future thought to today’s reality, as a large portion of retirement-aged workers have begun to leave their jobs. Simultaneously, the industry is expected to continue to grow in 2022 and beyond, especially following the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Many new construction jobs are predicted to come from this new legislation as the country updates roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure, leaving construction stakeholders scrambling to figure out how to fill the positions that this growing industry demands.

