After a more than shaky week of trading for both penny stocks and blue chips, investors are excited to get another week up and going. But, to make money with penny stocks, traders need to do two things. First and foremost, investors need to have a thorough and consistent understanding of what is going on in the stock market. This means knowing what events are occurring, how they will impact specific industries, and how your portfolio will be affected.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO