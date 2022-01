Tackling it together! Todd and Julie Chrisley teamed up to lose weight, and the results of their partnership speak for themselves. “Todd and I are on the Partner Plan with Nutrisystem,” Julie, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18. “I have been a partner with Nutrisystem for several years now, and I am down officially 30 pounds. It has been something that has taken time. It has truly been a lifestyle change for me because I love to cook and I love to eat. But Nutrisystem fit into that lifestyle for me because the food’s great and because it works and because it’s easy and it’s convenient. When Todd saw the results that I was getting, he decided to join the partner plan with me.”

