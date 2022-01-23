ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Dennis Schroder to come off bench Sunday versus Wizards

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics did not list Dennis Schroder as a starter for Sunday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Is On Quite The Hot Stretch

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum bust out of his shooting slump with a monster game on Sunday. While it was great to see Tatum drop 51 on an extremely efficient shooting night, hitting more shots than he misses on a consistent basis has been Tatum’s biggest issue this season. But on Tuesday night, he made it two straight games with stellar shooting, as Tatum led Boston with 36 points in a dominating 128-75 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. He was 14-for-23 from the floor and 7-for-14 from three-point range, and for the second straight game, Tatum got to watch the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MassLive.com

Why odds of Celtics keeping Dennis Schroder amid trade rumors may be higher than anticipated | Brian Robb

There are few names on the Celtics’ roster mentioned in trade rumors as much as Dennis Schroder in recent weeks. This comes as no surprise given the team’s situation just past the midway point of the season. Boston has underachieved with a 25-24 record, leading many to question whether the team will sell on some veteran role players ahead of next month’s trade deadline.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Washington Wizards
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy