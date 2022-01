Ae Southammavong says she always liked cooking. As a little kid in Laos, she learned things in the kitchen at home, and by the time she was about 10, she was helping her parents prepare meals. Eventually, she started cooking for her friends. She did not, however, have childhood dreams of turning cooking into a career. At 17, she came to San Diego for college, and got a degree in finance, after which she went to work here at what she calls “a corporate job” where “everything was money-driven. It wasn’t what I was passionate about.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO