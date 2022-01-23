ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Anti-vaccine activists march in D.C. - a city that mandates coronavirus vaccines - to protest mandates

By Peter Jamison and Ellie Silverman
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Thousands of protesters from across the country - including some of the biggest names in the anti-vaccination movement - descended on the nation's capital Sunday for a rally against vaccine mandates. Almost two years into a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 860,000 Americans, the gathering...

Houston Chronicle

Fact check: Did Joe Biden give Congress an exemption from the vaccine mandate?

Since President Joe Biden first issued an executive order in September requiring federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, some have expressed outrage at what they wrongly assumed was an exemption given to elected officials. "Why are elected officials exempt?" read the caption on a Jan. 22 Facebook post that...
U.S. POLITICS
DCist

An Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest Is Coming To D.C. Here’s What We Know

Just a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser requires select businesses to check proof of vaccination, thousands of people appear to be planning a trip to D.C. to protest vaccine mandates on the National Mall. “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” is a march and rally on January 23rd that organizers say is being held in order to show their objection to vaccine requirements on businesses or schools that have taken effect across the country.
PROTESTS
Reason.com

D.C.'s Anti-Mandate Rally Devolves Into an Anti-Vaccine Rally

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Thousands of demonstrators gathered on the National Mall for a "Defeat the Mandates" rally this past Sunday to make their case against both private and public vaccination requirements—though that case more often than not rested on the alleged dangers and ineffectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines themselves. Through...
PROTESTS
Gephardt Daily

Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to oppose vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 regulations. Organizers for the “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” march said they expected about 20,000 attendees at the rally, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service, but the Washington Post reported a “smaller crowd of several thousand” on the National Mall on Sunday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
Times-Herald

Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandate

A convoy of truckers set to descend on Canada's capital, Ottawa, to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. (Jan. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bc19c5a0de3849febba7a420a8219f99.
PROTESTS
Washington City Paper

March for Life and Anti-mandate Rallies Bring Thousands to D.C.

The weekend started with a “March for Life” protest on Friday and ended with a “Defeat the Mandates” rally that brought thousands more protesters to the District on Sunday. Separately, a D.C. police officer was shot Sunday night in Petworth. “March for Life” Amid Challenges to...
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Cameos At Anti-Mandate Protest in D.C., Thousands Attend

Demonstrators have descended upon Washington D.C. to protest against COVID mandates -- and, ironically, they’re blasting music from someone who just succumbed to the virus. Thousands of people flooded into the National Mall Sunday and gathered at the base of both the Washington Monument and even more packed in front of the Lincoln Memorial ... and wouldn’t you know it, they were playing a Meat Loaf song to get themselves fired up.
WASHINGTON, DC
