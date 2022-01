So much is happening that is not lining up with just and right, which can make one say “I quit.”. One of the main purposes of the cynics and those who have bought into the Big Lie is to discourage those who know better. Another purpose is to overwhelm those who are working to move the country forward in an honorable manner. The name of the game is to use the bully pulpit to drown out the quiet voices of decency. But those with the quiet voices of decency must not drop the mic or throw in the towel.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO