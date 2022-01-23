ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights open tough road stretch against Capitals

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disappointing eight-game homestand that saw them win just three times, the Vegas Golden Knights begin arguably their most daunting road trip of the season Monday night against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. The Golden Knights take a three-point Pacific Division lead with themon a trip that...

Lehner makes 34 saves, Golden Knights shut out Capitals 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robin Lehner stopped all 34 shots he faced to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals, 1-0. It’s Lehner’s first shutout of the season and 17th of his NHL career. His biggest save came on Alex Ovechkin during a lengthy 5-on-3 power play in the second period. Michael Amadio scored the only goal for Vegas. The Golden Knights won a second consecutive game after losing their previous three. The Capitals have lost seven of their past 10 games. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in net for Washington.
Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Hockey
Vegas Golden Knights Lose In Overtime

On a four game road trip back east, the Vegas Golden Knights played their second game in as many nights against the Capitals in DC. Always playing catch up throughout the night, it ended up being a tough loss in overtime, but The Mike & Carla Morning Show have the VGK highlights from last night…
3 Takeaways From Capitals’ Shutout Loss vs. Golden Knights – 1/24/22

The Washington Capitals’ latest defeat came with an air of inevitability. Peter Laviolette’s team had plenty of opportunities to break Robin Lehner’s shutout, including almost two minutes at five-on-three. Still, they simply couldn’t find a way to light the lamp against the Vegas Golden Knights. Washington,...
