The Texas A&M Aggies have been recruiting well. Can Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher lead the Aggies to a national championship?. With the way Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies have been recruiting, it’d be fair to expect this team to win at a high level. As the Aggies have assembled the top-ranked recruiting class in the country, expectations are being elevated for Fisher and Texas A&M. Teams that recruit as well as Texas A&M has done this season don’t go 8-4, they tend to win considerably more frequently than that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO