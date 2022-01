With the recent news that M&M’S updated the footwear of the Green and Brown M&Ms from heels to sneakers and stilettos to flats, the iconic candy company is unveiling a new line of “Album Art” packs, with designs inspired by David Bowie, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R. and Rosalía. “It’s so cool to be included on the new M&M’s ‘Album Art’ pack collection,” H.E.R. said. “I’m a huge M&M’S fan, and have been forever so of course when I heard about this program and all that it represents, I had to work with the brand. M&M’s is all about celebrating differences and using...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO