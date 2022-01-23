Former GM Warren Transmission plant site may be redeveloped

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — The Warren City Council will consider incentives for a developer to demolish the former General Motors Warren Transmission plant and build 2 million square feet of new facility space that could bring hundreds of jobs, Mayor Jim Fouts said.

GM sold the 117-acre property in December to Missouri-based Northpoint Development, which is developing several former industrial and commercial sites in the Detroit area.

On Tuesday, the Warren City Council is scheduled to consider a brownfield local and state tax-capture plan for the project which is valued at $28.6 million over more than 20 years, the Detroit Free Press reported. According to city documents, Northpoint would use the money for expenses related to site preparation and demolition, including asbestos abatement.

Fouts said the new development could be occupied by one or more companies. He said it could bring $152 million in new development and up to 600 new jobs.

“They are going to tear down the old plant and put in new buildings, and it will be retrofitted for whatever they want,” Fouts said. “I am not sure what it’s going to be, but it will be a good investment in the city.”

Warren Transmission was among the North American plants that GM announced in 2018 that it planned to permanently close. The plant’s last regular production day was in 2019, though it reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to make medical face masks.

