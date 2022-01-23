ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

3 arrested after man assaulted outside Michigan restaurant

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9Vxp_0dtd8lUK00

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people were arrested early Sunday after a man was injured during a fight outside a restaurant in Holland Township, police said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gunfire outside Brann’s Steakhouse just after 12 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses said several people were fighting in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard. Deputies arriving on the scene found a 33-year-old man who was unresponsive, with injuries to his face and head. Deputies determined the man was injured in an assault and was not shot.

A black SUV was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies were able to stop the SUV after a short pursuit.

A man, 25, from Holland was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, while a 24-year-old man from Holland was facing a charge of fleeing and eluding police. A 24-year-old woman, also from Holland, faces charges of resisting and opposing police.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of those arrested or the victim. They said the victim was treated at a hospital and released Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Holland, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Ap#Suv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
WLNS

What exactly happens during an autopsy? We have the answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever wondered how an autopsy works? The meticulous procedure can help determine how a person died. However, if the person has not been identified, the process can vary. So, what are the exact steps are to an autopsy of an unidentified victim? We have your answers. “We generally have […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy