Dante Moore Becomes Latest Elite Quarterback to Earn UCLA Football Offer

By Benjamin Royer
 4 days ago

Chip Kelly and his staff continue to pursue four and five-star signal-callers in the upcoming recruiting cycles.

The Bruins have entered the sweepstakes for an elite quarterback in the class of 2023.

Adding another signal-caller to their recruiting board, UCLA football offered Martin Luther King High School’s (MI) Dante Moore on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Moore becomes the third class of 2023 quarterback the Bruins have offered, joining highly-touted recruits Nicholaus Iamaleava and Jaden Rashada on the list.

UCLA joins Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Pac-12 foes Arizona State and Oregon as one of the nearly three dozen schools that have offered the Great Lake State product.

Currently ranked as a five-star quarterback by the 247Sports Composite, Moore is also ranked as the No. 8 player overall, No. 3 quarterback and the No. 1 player in Michigan. On ESPN and Rivals, Moore is listed as a four-star prospect, but is still the No. 1 player in his state on both services. As of Sunday, Moore is the top-ranked player the Bruins have offered so far in the 2023 recruiting class.

Allen Trieu, National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, wrote a scouting report for Moore in September, along with handing the 6-foot-2 player an eventual first round NFL evaluation:

“Mature, polished, does not appear to rattle easily. Stands in against the rush and will deliver throws while taking hits. Does a nice job of reading coverages and does well throwing into windows against zone coverages. Throws with good touch down the field. Can fire it in there when he needs to. Has good arm strength but maybe not a big big cannon. Solid athlete who has added more mobility to his game as the years have gone on, but is not likely to be a big threat as a designed runner, but can do a little bit of that if needed. Physical traits are solid to good, but it is his intangible traits that are elite. Works extremely hard and that total package projects him to be a multi-year college starter and someone who can be an early draft choice.”

Winning the Michigan state championship with Martin Luther King High School, Moore finished his 2021 season with quite the gaudy numbers. In 12 games, the junior threw for 3,044 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, while also completing 70% of his attempts.

The Bruins’ quarterback room has multi-year talent still waiting for their opportunity, and Moore could add more competition to that mix should he choose Westwood as his college destination.

2022 four-star quarterback Justyn Martin is entering UCLA’s program in the fall and rising redshirt sophomore Ethan Garbers is likely to be the backup to fifth-year starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson once again next campaign. Martin and Garbers will presumably top the 2023 quarterback depth chart from the get-go.

Rivals has FutureCasts set for Moore to select his hometown college Michigan as his collegiate choice, but with Wolverine coach Jim Harbaugh rumored to leave for one of the many vacant NFL head coach jobs, Moore’s commitment could be up for grabs.

