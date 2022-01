HEPPNER — The Enterprise and Heppner girls basketball teams faced off at Heppner High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the Outlaws coming out on top 45-41. The game went back and forth, as each quarter was anyone's game. Enterprise ultimately leaned on a strong third quarter to walk away with the four-point victory to improve to 9-7 on the year and 4-1 in league play. The Mustangs dropped to 1-5 in Blue Mountain Conference competition and fell to 6-9 on the season.

HEPPNER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO