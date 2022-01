A new week calls for new rankings. On Tuesday, InterMat released its weekly individual rankings with Travis Wittlake being the only Cowboy to drop any spots. At 125, Trevor Mastrogiovanni retained his spot at No. 6 after earning a top 20 win against Lehigh’s Jaret Lane this past Sunday to remain undefeated thus far at 10-0. Daton Fix stayed put at No. 2 in the 133-pound class after a win over No. 18 Malyke Hines of Lehigh. Fix remains perfect at 10-0 on the season with the win and is ranked only behind Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO