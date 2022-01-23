ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS to open 2021 tax season Monday, things to remember when filing

By Yan Kaner
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHjAi_0dtd7xVv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the filing season beginning on Jan. 24, which is 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers of some things to remember when filling out income tax returns this year.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS offered these five tips to help taxpayers speed up the process and refund while avoiding delays.

  • Use e-file and direct deposit to file an return to avoid delays
  • Collect all documents before preparing a tax return; make sure stimulus payment and advance Child Tax Credit information is accurate
  • Use online resources before calling the IRS to avoid lengthy phone delays
  • If you’re waiting on the 2020 tax return to be processed, enter $0 for last year’s Adjusted Gross Income on the 2021 tax return
  • Free resources are available to those who need help filing

The deadline for filing tax returns is Monday, April 18 this year, three days later than the typical April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of an Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, in Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have to file until Monday, Oct.17.

For more tips to help prepare for the 2021 tax season. Visit the IRS website here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

IRS tips to get your tax refund fastest

It's nearly that time of year again, when we cross our fingers and hope to get money back after filing our taxes – and for those owed money, the IRS has some pointers when it comes to speedy refunds.
INCOME TAX
WHO 13

Ankeny man dies after being shot in the face

ANKENY, Iowa – A man who was shot in the face in Ankeny Tuesday night has died from his injuries. Ankeny police tell WHO 13 that 21-year-old Eli Reed passed away Wednesday night. Reed was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Ankeny apartment he shared with friend 24-year-old John Peak. Sgt. Cory Schneden […]
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Adjusted Gross Income#Klas#Child Tax Credit#The Associated Press
epcan.com

IRS begins 2022 tax season; urges extra caution when filing

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service on Monday kicked off the 2022 tax filing season with an urgent reminder to taxpayers to take extra precautions this year to file an accurate tax return electronically to help speed refunds. The start of this year's tax season – which takes place...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Antelope Valley Press

Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens

WASHINGTON — Count 30-year-old Ethan Miller among that subset of Americans who are actually eager to file their taxes once income tax filing season opens, today. The financial planner who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, is looking forward to claiming the new deductions that will come from buying a home. He also wants to get a jump on a tax season that promises to bring lots of extra headaches and delays for filers this year.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CNET

IRS child tax credit: Here's how to get the rest of your money

Tax season is now in full swing -- that means you can now submit your tax return to the IRS. Jan. 24 also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Monthly payments ended in December, but there's still more money to come from the enhanced credit. When you file your 2021 tax return, you'll be able to claim any child tax credit money you haven't yet received -- at least half, or more if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigate first homicide of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – The victim of a shooting in Des Moines’ Capitol Park neighborhood earlier this month has died and now police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022. Police say the victim, 24-year-old Trishay Thompson of Des Moines, died shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday at a Des Moines hospital. Thompson was injured […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 people in critical condition after crash near Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa – A crash late Tuesday night on Fleur Drive in Des Moines has left four people hospitalized, two of them in critical condition. It happened around 11:52 p.m. as an SUV was exiting the property at the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Des Moines Police Department. A Cadillac Escalade turned […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy